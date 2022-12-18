Taking inventory: Defensive tackle

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard and center have already been assessed.

Next up is defensive tackle.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Whether or not Clemson got to elite status in the middle of its defensive front this season is debatable, but it was another solid season for the Tigers at a position with plenty of high-end talent.

Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis went through perhaps their last season together as the Tigers’ starting tandem at defensive tackle and helped lead a defense that ranks in the top 15 nationally in tackles for loss, sacks and rushing yards allowed. The duo combined for 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and Orhorhoro put himself squarely on the radar of NFL teams with a strong season as the No. 3 option at the position. Orhorhoro heads into bowl season with 27 tackles – third-most of any defensive lineman – seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Now Clemson waits to see exactly how much attrition it’s looking at here. Bresee, Davis and Orhorhoro all have decisions to make when it comes to their future with Davis and Bresee being the most likely to head to the NFL after the Orange Bowl, though no public decisions have been made by them yet.

The Tigers will still have some experience left over with the likes of Tre Williams, Etinosa Reuben and Payton Page set to return. Some of those players could find themselves taking on much bigger roles at the position come the spring, and some blue-chip reinforcements could be immediate contributors.

Who’s leaving?

Bresee (maybe), Davis (maybe), Orhorhoro (maybe)

Who’s staying?

Bresee (maybe), Davis (maybe), Orhorhoro (maybe), Williams, Reuben, Page, DeMonte Capehart

Who’s joining?

Thompson (Alabama) High five-star commit Peter Woods, Warner Robins (Georgia) High four-star commit Vic Burley and Rome (Georgia) High four-star commit Stephiylan Green

