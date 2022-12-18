What They Are Saying: Lawrence balls out again

Trevor Lawrence balled out again on Sunday, throwing for 318 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a come-from-behind, 40-34 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Jacksonville.

There was no shortage of buzz on social media about Lawrence’s big-time game. Check out some of what they’re saying about the former Clemson quarterback:

318 passings yards and 4 passing TDs Have yourself a day, @Trevorlawrencee 👏

📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/byTgRHrxWL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

BACK-TO-BACK TD TREVOR LAWRENCE TD The Jaguars bring it back within 3 🏈 📹: @NFL | #DUUUVALpic.twitter.com/03xxOmzfys — bet365 CA (@bet365ca) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags just turned a 27-10 deficit into a 31-27 lead. And Lawrence bringing dime after dime after dime … — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2022

The 5-8 #Jaguars upset the 10-3 #Cowboys and win in overtime. Dak Prescott throws a pick-6 to lose it. Trevor Lawrence had a 4-TD day.pic.twitter.com/e100CzyDRA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2022

Give it up for @Trevorlawrencee: – Led comeback from 27-10 down

– 318 yards, 4 passing TDs

– 7 TDs in last two games

– @Jaguars still alive in the AFC South race pic.twitter.com/VA1ZBXjc4Y — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

It's time for folks to put respect on Trevor Lawrence name. He's arrived. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has been a Top 5 QB the last 4 games. 11 TDs and only 1 int. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has 8 games w/ 100+ passer rating this season (tied for 2nd in NFL). He had only 1 such game in his rookie year pic.twitter.com/TvLTuRZFeQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has the highest passer rating (111.2) in the NFL since Week 9 He has 14 Pass TD and 1 INT in a span where the Jaguars are 4-2 and have climbed back into the AFC South race — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has been 'ballin for six straight weeks now: 14 passing TDs and just one pick — really showing off all the traits that made him the No. 1 pick in 2021. #Jaguars improve to 6-8, having won 3 of their last 4 as well. Impressive. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence in his last six games: – 27/42, 318 yards, 4 TDs

– 30/42, 368 yards, 3 TDs

– 17/31, 179 yards, 1 TD

– 29/37, 321 yards, 3 TDs

– 29/40, 259 yards, 2 TDs

– 25/31, 235 yards, 1 TD Overall: 157/223 (70.4%), 1,680 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT. Jags are 4-2 in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/btLIN1bzb5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2022

“@Trevorlawrencee has done a great job of running the show… The guys are starting to believe in themselves.”#DALvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ikd1IuqRly — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images

