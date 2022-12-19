49ers coach says former Clemson WR 'is a bulldog out there'

With star Deebo Samuel out with ankle and knee injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are looking for other wide receivers to step up in his absence.

One of those receivers who could help fill the void left by Samuel is former Clemson standout Ray-Ray McCloud.

Although McCloud doesn’t have the same body type as Samuel — McCloud is listed at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, while Samuel stands at 6-foot, 215 pounds — the 49ers could potentially use McCloud in a similar way that they utilize Samuel.

While McCloud isn’t the same size as Samuel, McCloud plays bigger than he is and is a “bulldog” according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

A special teams standout and five-year NFL vet, the 26-year-old McCloud could be poised to take on a bigger role with Samuel sidelined.

“Yeah, you can use them similarly,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “They’re definitely different bodies, I think that’s pretty obvious, but don’t tell Ray-Ray that. He gets extremely offended. If you put Deebo in any run and you tell him that he can only do these, but not that one, you’re going to have to prepare or make time for an hour meeting with him later, because he’s going to convince you otherwise.

“And that’s why he has been such a good football player his whole career. You hear about how he was in high school and college and Ray-Ray is a bulldog out there and he doesn’t think about his size.”

In 14 games this season, McCloud had caught 13 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 7 yards. He also has 29 punt returns for 322 yards and 22 kickoff returns for 495 yards.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

