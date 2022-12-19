Another Clemson transfer finds new college home

Another former Clemson football player has found a new college home.

Cornerback Fred Davis announced via social media Monday that he is headed to UCF.

Davis announced back on Dec. 4 that he was hitting the NCAA transfer portal.

A junior, Davis began this season as a starter but saw his role diminish significantly during the second half of the season. Davis, who also dealt with an ankle injury this season, didn’t play in the last six games.

Davis didn’t dress for the ACC championship game on Dec. 3. The Jacksonville, Fla., native started three of the seven games he played this season, finishing with 13 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He finished his career as a Tiger (2020-22) with 32 tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 507 snaps over 27 games (three starts).

Another former Clemson defender, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, announced Monday that he is transferring to Colorado.

IM BACK IN DAT FYE 🔥🌴 COMMITTED ! pic.twitter.com/THyRBQhZmv — FD2 (@__FredDavis) December 19, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

