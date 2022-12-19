Former Clemson star reportedly being released by NFL team

An NFL team is reportedly moving on from this former Clemson star.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is being released by the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Packers this past offseason, has only 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games this season. He had a season-high 93 receiving yards against the Chicago Bears back in Week 2 before being placed on injured reserve in late September due to a hamstring injury and missing several games. He saw just 11 total snaps across the last two games he played between Weeks 12 and 13.

Watkins has recorded 361 receptions for 5,265 yards and 34 touchdowns over his NFL career (2014-22) with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Packers since being selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Watkins will go to waivers following his release.

The Packers play the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Monday Night Football.

The #Packers are releasing WR Sammy Watkins, per sources. Watkins will go on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

