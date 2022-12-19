Former Tiger makes the most of his start for Philly

K’von Wallace got the start Sunday at safety for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Chicago Bears. The former Tiger has not seen the field much since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Wallace made the most of his shot Sunday, leading the team in tackles with nine, and adding a tackle for loss to his stats as well in the Eagles’ 25-20 win.

With the injury bug hitting the Eagles’ secondary hard, Wallace should be getting more playing time. Hopefully he can continue to make the most of it.

This has got to be K’Von Wallace’s best game as an Eagle — HURTS SZN (12-1) 🦅 (@BelieveInEmbiid) December 18, 2022

Impressive stop from the Eagles to kill that drive. Milton Williams, K'Von Wallace and Avonte Maddox made plays on consecutive snaps. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 18, 2022

Nice play by K’Von Wallace coming downhill on the designed Fields run — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) December 18, 2022

K'Von Wallace and Avonte Maddox make clutch plays as Bears had 3-and-1 on #Eagles 30, then 4th-and-3 from 32. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 18, 2022

