Freshman LB’s versatility coming in clutch for Orange Bowl

Though Clemson’s defense has faced some attrition leading up to the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, versatility within Wes Goodwin’s linebacker room continues to be a bright spot for the Tigers.

With veteran starting linebacker Trenton Simpson officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft this past week after reinjuring his ankle in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina, the Tigers are in need of another difference maker at Simpson’s linebacker position ahead of the matchup versus Tennessee later this month.

A possible solution for the void could be freshman Wade Woodaz. The rookie linebacker has seamlessly become a versatile player for the Tigers this fall, getting reps at both the linebacker and safety positions and seemingly excelling in whatever role he’s tasked to fill.

“He’s been balling out wherever you put him, he’s a versatile guy,” fellow linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said. “He’ll learn the position, he’ll work, he’s a hard worker and I feel like that shows on the field in his play. I’m really proud of him as a young guy stepping up wherever we need him.”

Woodaz’s ability to not only pick up new positions, but to do so successfully, is something Trotter says is super “impressive,” adding that the Florida native’s ability to transition so seamlessly between linebacker and safety will serve him well over the course of his young career.

“Linebacker and safety are two very different positions, and he’s shown that he can be versatile and play wherever the defense needs him,” Trotter said. “I give him props for that.”

Between his stints at both the linebacker and safety positions this season, Woodaz has garnered 18 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in 13 game appearances and one start.