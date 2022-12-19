Cade Klubnik for Heisman?

Multiple national outlets have pegged Clemson’s new QB1 as an early Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2023 season.

The former five-star prospect from Texas and current true freshman checked in at No. 8 among PFF’s top 10 way-too-early Heisman candidates for next year.

“When DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC championship game against then-No. 23 North Carolina, Klubnik entered and lit the Tar Heels up to the tune of 279 yards and a touchdown while posting an absurd 91.3% adjusted completion percentage,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “The true freshman also ran for 30 yards and a score in the Tigers’ dominant 39-10 victory.

“Now that Uiagalelei is in the transfer portal, this is Klubnik’s team. The top quarterback recruit in 2022 will try to lead Clemson back to the College Football Playoff after two years of missing it under Uiagalelei.”

Klubnik came in one spot higher at No. 7 in Fox Sports’ list of the top 25 candidates to win the Heisman in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder also appeared in the top tier of Athlon Sports’ early look at the 2023 Heisman candidates.

ESPN, meanwhile, categorized Klubnik in the tier of “up-and-comers” in an article on the top Heisman contenders for the 2023 season.

“He was the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the class of 2022, and when, after weeks of speculation and expectation, he took over for the struggling DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship, he proceeded to obliterate North Carolina’s defense, going 20-for-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote. “He has all the tools, he has exciting young receivers (Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Cole Turner) and he has a workhorse back next to him in Will Shipley. No one would be surprised if he turned himself into a front-runner rather quickly.”

This season, Klubnik has completed 31-of-46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 88 yards and another score on 22 carries. He will make his first career start in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

