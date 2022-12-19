Promising QB prospect, mom had ‘great’ visit to Clemson

This promising young signal-caller – a local product who now plays in the Peach State – returned to Clemson last month.

Class of 2025 quarterback Gavin Owens was back on campus for the Nov. 26 game vs. South Carolina.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore, who enjoyed his latest trip to Tiger Town despite the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks.

“It was a good game. I hate the outcome,” Owens said. “But just being at a rivalry game for them, seeing them and seeing the atmosphere, I felt like it was just a great experience as it always goes. I mean, it’s always a great experience being there, talking to people, and it’s a great experience seeing the atmosphere, rivalry.”

Owens played his freshman season last year at Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.).

While he has visited Clemson numerous times in the past — including for the Louisiana Tech game earlier this season — last month’s visit for the South Carolina game marked his mother’s first time accompanying him.

“It was actually her first time going on a visit to Clemson with me,” he said, “and she had a great time talking to everybody, seeing everybody.”

Owens has built a really good relationship with legendary Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, now an offensive analyst on the Tigers’ staff, and they were able to spend more time together during Owens’ latest visit.

“Like he always does, checking up on me, seeing how I’m doing and seeing how school’s going and just keeping in touch with each other, becoming closer,” Owens said of his interaction with Boyd.

Owens likes what he’s seen this season from the Tigers, who are coming off a 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game earlier this month and enter the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee with an 11-2 record in 2022.

“I think it’s a good season. … But I feel like the Orange Bowl coming up, that’s going to be a great game,” he said. “I’m definitely going to be watching that game against Tennessee.”

As for Owens’ own season, it was a strong one as he threw for 2,362 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes in 12 games, according to MaxPreps.

“I think I did good,” he said. “I think I completed some goals that I set at the start of the year, such as touchdowns and minimizing turnovers and interceptions, and yards. I think I completed some.”

Owens owns more than a half-dozen offers already, including an SEC offer from Kentucky and ACC offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

In addition to Clemson, he made gameday visits this season to schools such as Louisville, Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

Owens feels the Tigers are among the teams showing the most interest in him at this point in his recruiting process.

“They’re actually huge for me right now – probably top three if you ask me right now,” he said. “Louisville has been showing a lot of love, and UNC’s starting to pick up.”

Owens will be back on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp next summer, if not before then.

“Hopefully this offseason, or if not, a camp,” he said. “I’ll definitely be back for a camp, for sure.”

