Taking inventory: Defensive end

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center and defensive tackle have already been assessed.

Next up is defensive end.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Defensive end might have been the deepest and most talented position group for Clemson coming into the season, and the group didn’t disappoint.

Start with Myles Murphy, who’s tied for team lead with 6.5 sacks and is second on the team with 11 tackles for loss. Veteran K.J. Henry is fifth on the team with 56 tackles and combined with Murphy for 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Justin Mascoll has contributed 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss as a backup.

The only real disappointment was the loss of another veteran, Xavier Thomas, who returned from a preseason foot injury midway through the season only to reaggravate the injury. That’s cost the Tigers’ rush specialist the rest of this season, but has Thomas, a fifth-year senior, played his last snaps for the Tigers?

Thomas has yet to announce his future plans. But even if he was to return for another season, Clemson will have to replace a lot of production and experience at the position. Henry and Murphy are both leaving for the NFL, and Kevin Swint, another rotation piece, has entered the transfer portal. Clemson has some young talent that’s been waiting in the wings, but don’t be surprised if the Tigers seek immediate help in the transfer portal given what they’re already losing at the position.

Who’s leaving?

Henry, Murphy, Swint, Justin Mascoll (maybe), Xavier Thomas (maybe)

Who’s staying?

Mascoll (maybe), Thomas (maybe), Greg Williams, Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson, Jaheim Lawson

Who’s joining?

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) High four-star commit David Ojiegbe, Central (Alabama) High four-star commit Tomarrion Parker and Woodward Academy (Georgia) four-star commit AJ Hoffler

