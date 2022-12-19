Top-100 prospect says Tigers ‘stand high’ in his recruitment

Clemson made the cut earlier this month for a top-100 national prospect who hails from the Palmetto State.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star Josiah Thompson – one of the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackles in the 2024 class – dropped a top nine on Dec. 8 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Thompson, who holds close to two dozen total offers, after he narrowed down his recruitment to a smaller group of schools.

“Focusing more on the schools I can fit and excel on and off the gridiron,” he told TCI.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior explained why he included the Tigers among his favorites.

“Clemson will always be there because I can represent South Carolina either at Clemson and South Carolina,” he said. “Two of the best conferences in the land.”

Thompson – the country’s No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 58 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings – has made multiple trips to Tiger Town.

“What stood out about Clemson is the campus,” he said of the visits, “and it being a close family.”

Thompson continues to stay in touch with Tigers offensive line coach Thomas Austin, who conveyed Clemson’s scholarship offer to Thompson back in June.

“I spoke to coach TA I believe last week,” Thompson said. “I will love to get back up there during the offseason.”

Added Thompson regarding when he might return to campus: “I will probably be back up sometime during the offseason next year. I (would) really love to get up there for a bowl practice.”

Now that he has trimmed the field of suitors in his recruitment, where would Thompson say the Tigers stand among his top schools at this point in the process?

“They stand high,” he said. “Clemson (would) be most definitely a school I (would) love to continue my career at.”

