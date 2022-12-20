Clemson transfer headed to play for a former Tiger coach

A Clemson transfer is headed to play for a former Tiger coach.

Running back Kobe Pace announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Virginia, where he will suit up for former Clemson assistant Tony Elliott.

Pace entered the transfer portal in early December. As a junior for the Tigers this season, he recorded 77 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and caught six passes for 35 yards in 103 offensive snaps over eight games.

Pace spent the majority of his three seasons with the Tigers as a backup. With Will Shipley and Phil Mafah ahead of him on the depth chart, he served as Clemson’s No. 3 back this season. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder missed a handful of games with an ankle injury before returning against Miami on Nov. 19.

The Cedartown, Ga., native recorded 793 yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries and caught 23 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown over 426 career snaps in 28 games (six starts) for Clemson from 2020-22.

How could I not?! pic.twitter.com/n7Ap3JoPTa — Kobe Pace (@KobePace_) December 20, 2022

