Despite loss, another standout game for Grady Jarrett

Grady Jarrett continues to be the best player on the field for the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. Despite the team coming up short, losing 21-18 to the New Orleans Saints, Jarrett had another great game.

The former Clemson defensive lineman finished the game with five tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He also helped clog up running lanes.

With his half sack, Jarrett passed Brady Smith for 10th all time on the Falcons’ sack leader list.

Lorenzo 🤝 Grady

3rd down sack 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gpxlLoqYh8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

