Early signing period eve update on 2023 RB target

As the early signing period gets set to kick off on Wednesday, the hay is pretty much in the barn for Clemson’s 2023 signing class.

But The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along an update on the lone remaining uncommitted high school target that the Tigers hope to secure Wednesday.

Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.) running back Jamarius Haynes is set to sign with his school of choice Wednesday morning.

Clemson offered Haynes on Oct. 22, when he made an unofficial visit to campus for the Syracuse game. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior then returned to Tiger Town as an official visitor for the South Carolina game the weekend of Nov. 26.

Clemson gave Haynes his first offer before Washington State and Western Kentucky followed suit with offers in early November. Coastal Carolina offered him last week, and most recently, he received an offer from Georgia Tech this past Friday.

Haynes subsequently visited Georgia Tech over the weekend, and that has led to some questions about where the Tigers stand with him entering the early signing period.

As it stands now, barring anything unexpected, we continue to feel good about Clemson landing Haynes’ signature on Wednesday.

If that’s indeed the case, Haynes would join Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)’s Jarvis Green as Clemson’s pair of running backs in the 2023 class.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

