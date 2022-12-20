Freshman receiver on Klubnik connection: ‘We’re a great tandem’

Along with a new starting quarterback in Cade Klubnik also comes a whole new set of relationships with his wide receivers. For freshman Adam Randall, that connection seems to have already been formed.

The pair have been roommates since enrolling early at Clemson last January, giving Randall a front row seat to Klubnik’s progression from high school phenom to Power Five quarterback —something the wideout says made the young quarterback’s breakout performance and ACC Championship win over North Carolina that much sweeter.

“Me and Cade are roommates, and I was excited to go out there and watch him ball, I know what he can do,” Randall said. “I saw it in high school, I see it in practice every day and I was just really excited for him to showcase it out there for the world.”

Though Randall and Klubnik’s off-the-field relationship looks just like any other friendship, the wide receiver is confident their strong bond will translate directly into on-field chemistry. In fact, having a great relationship with his quarterback is what got Randall to Clemson in the first place.

“Me and him have a great relationship, and great relationships with the quarterback is what got me to Clemson,” he said. “I’ve had two great quarterbacks in high school, one [is] at USC and one [is] at App State. We’re still best friends to this day, and I have another best friend at Clemson at quarterback. I feel like that relationship will carry us a long way. We’ll be able to read each other’s minds when we’re out on the field and know where we want each other to be at and the spots that the ball needs to be placed. We’re just a great tandem.”

With this in mind, Randall hopes his strong connection with Klubnik translates to a strong performance and a dominant Clemson victory in the Orange Bowl later this month.

