Freshman receiver still playing his way back into shape

It’s been eight months since he had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his knee, and Adam Randall is still trying to get back his old self.

Clemson’s freshman receiver returned to game action early in the season after a speedy recovery from his torn ACL. Randall hasn’t had any setbacks with his knee since. In fact, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has seen his reps gradually increase to the point that he drew his first career start in the Tigers’ ACC title game victory over North Carolina earlier this month.

But Randall is still working on getting up to speed with the college game after missing valuable time during the rehab process.

“Playing receiver, a lot goes into being in condition,” he said. “When you tear your ACL in the spring and you don’t have the summer conditioning and fall camp to really get back into shape, you’ve kind of got to play your way into shape.”

Randall played a season-high 35 snaps in the conference championship game, his 11th game since making his Clemson debut against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 18. He’s got just seven catches for 84 yards heading into the Tigers’ Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee later this month.

It’s not exactly the degree of impact Randall hoped to make this season after signing with Clemson last year as a four-star recruit coming out of Myrtle Beach High. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney predicted last month that Randall would make “some big plays” down the stretch, but with just two catches for 23 yards in the last four games, that hasn’t come to fruition either. At least not yet.

“Coming off an injury, it’s a little more difficult because you don’t feel like you’re as explosive as you were before your injury,” Randall said. “With the speed of the game and how fast it is going to the next level, you just try to get used to that, be able to get back into condition and be able to play at a fast pace with the team as much as you can.”

Another injury may have something to do with that. Randall has been playing with a broken bone in his hand that he suffered against Miami on Nov. 19. But he’s thankful for the opportunities he’s gotten and keeping things in perspective as his freshman season nears its conclusion.

“Just me being able to come out here and get reps in the game and practice, it’s really meant a lot to me to be able to go out there and play my way back into shape,” Randall said. “That’s where I really feel I’ve grown the most and continue to grow. Just continue to get better and learn the game at the next level.”

