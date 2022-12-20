Tigers in the NFL: Week 15 highlights

Tigers in the NFL: Week 15 highlights

Football

Tigers in the NFL: Week 15 highlights

By December 20, 2022 9:55 am

By |

Clemson’s NFL talent had big games all over the league this weekend. From Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to Shaq Lawson and Grady Jarrett, it seemed like no matter what game you turned on, a former Tiger was on the field making plays.

Check out some of the highlights from NFL Tigers below:

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

15hr

A little over a week after being released by the NFL team that drafted him, a former Clemson All-American has already found a new home in the league. The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they have signed (…)

17hr

Cade Klubnik for Heisman? Multiple national outlets have pegged Clemson’s new QB1 as an early Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2023 season. The former five-star prospect from Texas and current true (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home