Tigers in the NFL: Week 15 highlights

Clemson’s NFL talent had big games all over the league this weekend. From Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to Shaq Lawson and Grady Jarrett, it seemed like no matter what game you turned on, a former Tiger was on the field making plays.

Check out some of the highlights from NFL Tigers below:

TREVOR LAWRENCE 🚀 ZAY JONES

pic.twitter.com/kS0WsHQ4ZB — PFF (@PFF) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence throws his career high 4TH touchdown of the game, and the Jaguars take the lead!! pic.twitter.com/p2WizvXGsN — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 18, 2022

When you need a big play with the game on the line, call 1-800-@darealmike_dub 📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OOlrpic.twitter.com/2KhZhNX3uv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2022

318 passings yards and 4 passing TDs Have yourself a day, @Trevorlawrencee 👏

📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/byTgRHrxWL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

Shaq Lawson against his former team pic.twitter.com/RvBqegfGt5 — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 18, 2022

People don’t understand how hard of a throw this is to make and Deshaun Watson puts it right on a dime #Browns.

pic.twitter.com/1uczWxxv1a — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) December 18, 2022

Have a day DeShawn Williams! Was talking to him this week about his 2 sacks in the Baltimore game – and he said "I need more" He's getting them today. 2.5 so far today – a career-high. Hard work paying off. Love to see it! — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 18, 2022

Cowboys had no one in A gap here, allowing 16 yards to RB Travis Etienne Jr. on the first play of a touchdown drive that gave the Jaguars a fourth-quarter lead. Defense allowed 3.8 yards per carry the previous four weeks, good for eighth-best in NFL. pic.twitter.com/sGdn3qkJd0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 19, 2022

that boy @swaggy_t1 takes off like a ROCKET 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qfJ6KOfaqn — Brandon Waters (@Brandon_Waters) December 19, 2022

Lorenzo 🤝 Grady

3rd down sack 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gpxlLoqYh8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

