2023 class shines light on why Clemson?

Before signing with Clemson on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period, members of the 2023 class shined light on why they chose the Tigers.

Prior to the early signing period getting underway, The Clemson Insider caught up with a number of the newest Tigers about why they chose Clemson and what separates it from the pack.

Misun Kelley, CB, Daniel (Central, S.C.): “Clemson is just honestly different. I love it here, the fans and everything. It don’t get better than this.”

Tyler Brown, WR, Greenville (S.C.): “Since I came out of the womb, all I’ve known is purple and orange. This is meant to be. With the stability in the program added with the genuine loving coaches who want nothing but the best for you in life, I think heading to Tiger Town is pretty much a no-brainer.”

Christopher Vizzina, QB, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.): “I picked Clemson because it’s the only school that puts me in the best position to succeed in every aspect of my life.”

Ian Reed, OL, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas): “I chose Clemson because of the culture. Coach Swinney, Coach Austin and the Clemson community are just amazing and it just felt it was home and the right place for me to grow as a football player and as a man in life. Clemson is so successful because they do the little things right and they make you work hard for your goals and want you to strive for greatness, and that’s what I love about Clemson!”

Khail Barnes, S, North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.): “Clemson just a special place, man. The culture here is second to none.”

Victor Burley, DL, Warner Robins (Ga.): “Clemson wants to see me succeed as a man, not just a player.”

Tomarrion Parker, DE, Central (Phenix City, Ala.): “I chose Clemson because it was like live at first sight. The authenticity and genuineness of the staff was the best I’ve ever been around and it made perfect sense for me and my family.”

Peter Woods, DL, Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.): “I chose Clemson because of all the things they offer off of the field, and the support staffs they have for academics, life after football, and NIL opportunities. The people and the culture in Clemson, South Carolina are second to none.”

Branden Strozier, CB, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.): “What set clemson apart from everyone else was really how the program cares about your career and life, not only with football but with life in general.”

–Photo courtesy of Christopher Vizzina on Twitter (@vizzina2)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

