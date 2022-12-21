Clemson transfer announces new college destination

Another Clemson transfer has found a new college home.

Former Tiger linebacker Sergio Allen has chosen Cal as his transfer destination. He and the school announced the news Wednesday.

Allen officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

As a junior for the Tigers in 2022, the Fort Valley, Ga., native played five defensive snaps while appearing in the first two games of the season. He recorded two tackles vs. Furman before leaving the team after that game in September.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder was credited by Clemson’s coaching staff with 11 tackles over 16 career games at Clemson from 2020-22.

