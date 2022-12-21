Clemson’s newest QB injects room with depth, seasoning

Clemson’s quarterback class grew by one on the first day of the early signing period.

While Briarwood Christian (Alabama) School four-star signal caller Christopher Vizzina is the headliner, the Tigers reached into the transfer portal and pulled out Paul Tyson, who also inked with the Tigers on Wednesday. Clemson will be the third school for Tyson, a former four-star recruit who began his college career at Alabama before spending this past season at Arizona State.

“I am extremely excited to join the Clemson family,” Tyson told The Clemson Insider on Wednesday. “To learn from coach (Dabo) Swinney is a blessing. I look forward to playing for coach (and offensive coordinator Brandon) Streeter and helping the QB room in any way that I can and will give 110%. I am all in.”

So what does Tyson’s addition mean for that quarterback room?

First, it provides some much-needed depth at a position where the Tigers are losing two scholarship players. With former starter D.J. Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles transferring out of the program and Hunter Johnson exhausting his eligibility, Clemson had just two scholarship quarterbacks – Cade Klubnik and former walk-on Hunter Helms – on the roster for next season before Vizzina and Tyson signed.

How viable a candidate Tyson is to compete with Klubnik and Vizzina at the top of the depth chart remains to be seen, but his addition also injects a suddenly green position room with experience. Tyson appeared in just one game for Arizona State this season but played in 13 in three seasons at Alabama, which is more than any other Clemson quarterback has appeared in at this point in their respective careers. Klubnik’s first career start in the Orange Bowl later this month will be the true freshman’s 10th appearance, which was the most of any signal caller on the roster for next season before Tyson joined the fold.

Tyson didn’t record any stats at Arizona State but played in 12 games as Bryce Young’s backup at Alabama in 2021, going 10 of 16 passing for 150 yards. Tyson redshirted as a true freshman in 2019, leaving him with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including a COVID year.

Photo credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

