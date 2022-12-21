Importance of Clemson’s DL haul goes beyond stars

Clemson’s defense is about to take a hit at an important position. It could be a major one when it’s all said and done.

That makes what the Tigers are doing up front in this recruiting cycle perfect timing.

Clemson begins the first day of the early signing period with 25 verbal commits. Nearly 25% of them are projected to contribute along the defensive front once they officially join the Tigers’ program. Not only do the Tigers have six defensive line commits or signees – two more than any other position – but many of them have the potential to be immediate contributors based on their skill and team needs.

According to the 247Sports composite ratings, of Clemson’s five highest-ranked commits in this year’s recruiting cycle, only Briarwood Christian (Alabama) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina isn’t a defensive lineman. The group is headlined by the Tigers’ lone five-star recruit, Thompson (Alabama) High defensive tackle Peter Woods, whom 247Sports ranks as the nation’s No. 33 high school prospect.

Woods is joined in the class by 247Sports’ 55th-ranked prep recruit, Warner Robbins (Georgia) High four-star defensive tackle Vic Burley. Both could be looking at a prime opportunity to make an impact next fall considering what all the Tigers may be losing at that position.

It’s possible Clemson needs a new pair of starters on the interior of the defensive line with Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis both staring a decision about their futures in the face. Ruke Orhorhoro, who filled in for an injured Bresee in the second half of the 2021 season, would be a favorite to move up to the top of the depth chart if they bolt, but the 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior could also leave early for the NFL.

While none of those three has made a decision publicly, Davis, who still has a COVID year to use if he wants to return, and Orhorhoro have already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl, an indication of which direction they’re leaning. But the interior isn’t the only place where the Tigers will need some reinforcements up front.

Clemson has three seniors as well as projected first-round pick Myles Murphy on the ends as part of one of college football’s most experienced defensive fronts, but with that will come some significant attrition at the position after the season. Murphy, a junior, has already opted out of the Orange Bowl as he prepares for next year’s NFL Draft while fifth-year senior K.J. Henry is set to move on as well. Meanwhile, Kevin Swint, one of the Tigers’ top backups at the position, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

And depending on what Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll decide to do, Clemson could be losing its entire two-deep at both end spots. Like Davis, Mascoll still has a COVID year he could use while Thomas has yet to redshirt during his time at Clemson. That’s something the fifth-year senior could do after a foot injury limited him to just three games this season, opening the door for a potential return next season. Neither has publicly revealed a decision about his future.

But the Tigers already have four commits projected to play on the edge in Tomarrion Parker, Stephiylan Green, David Ojiebe and AJ Hoffler, though Parker (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) and Green (6-4, 265) possess the kind of frames that could grow them into interior linemen in the future. All four are rated as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

Should the worst-case scenario play out where Clemson loses all five of those ends already on the roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tigers explore the portal for more depth and experience at a position that would suddenly have a dark shade of green to it. But the Tigers have already done most of their work in addressing a defensive line that could be looking at a complete makeover.

