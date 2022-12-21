Top Texas OL, new Clemson signee ‘excited to be a Tiger for life’

One of the highly touted offensive linemen from the Lone Star State that Clemson landed in its 2023 recruiting class is Ian Reed, a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 160 overall player by Rivals.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) product after he made things official with the Tigers on Wednesday, signing with Dabo Swinney’s program on the first day of college football’s early signing period.

“It feels great,” Reed said of inking with Clemson. “I’ve been waiting ever since I committed back in June. So, it’s a great feeling in general, just knowing I’ll be a part of the team now and just a part of the family for years to come.”

Reed received an offer from Clemson back on April 9, when he made his first-ever visit to campus for the spring game. He later took his official visit to Tiger Town the first weekend in June and committed to the Tigers shortly thereafter on June 7.

Signing with Clemson on Wednesday was a dream come true for Reed and everything he imagined it would be like.

“For sure,” he said. “When I took my first visit back in April, I knew it was going to be great, but I did not know it was going to check all the boxes. I had to go one more time just to go on the official in June, and that’s where I was like yeah, this is home forever.”

As he gets ready to enroll at Clemson in January, what has Reed been hearing from his position coach in Thomas Austin?

“He’s very excited, he is very pumped to have me on the squad,” Reed said, “and I’m very excited to have Coach Austin as my O-line coach and Coach Swinney as my head coach, and just get it rolling from there. Nothing but great things said from the Clemson staff.”

Reed is the son of two rugby players, including his father, Eric, a former US Men’s National Team member, and his mother, Jeanna, who played four years on a travel rugby squad.

Reed, who credits playing rugby for nine years for developing his agility, said his parents are “super happy” for him as he gets set to start the next chapter of his life at Clemson.

“They’re really supportive about it and they want me to go chase and go tackle my dreams,” he said. “So, I’m just really excited, and they’re very excited as well. They knew this was going to be a great place for me to develop as a person and as a football player.”

Clemson’s first offensive line commitment in the class of 2023, Reed can’t wait to arrive on campus next month, begin his career as a Tiger – and help his new team bring home national championship hardware in the future.

“I’m excited to be a Tiger for life,” said Reed, who helped Vandegrift to a 14-2 record and its first state championship appearance this season in Texas’ largest classification.

“Go Tigers, and can’t wait to get this started. Future Nattys are coming.”

Reed is one of three Clemson signees from the state of Texas, including fellow offensive lineman Harris Sewell from Odessa. Reed and Sewell became the second offensive line duo signed by Clemson out of Texas in a single class, joining Deer Park’s Ryan Crawley and San Antonio’s Mike Kunz in 1990.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

