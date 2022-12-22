Big news for LSU

The LSU Tigers got some big news on Thursday. Jayden Daniels announced that he will return for one more season.

“I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship,” said Daniels.

Daniels passed for 2,774 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2022.

LSU defeated Alabama this season and finished 9-4 during the regular season.

