Clemson's run on blue-chip QBs continues with 'big-time talent'

After having one of the country’s top prep quarterbacks committed for months, Clemson officially added its next prized signal caller to the fold Wednesday.

Christopher Vizzina inked with the Tigers during the early signing period, extending the line of blue-chip quarterbacks that have recently chosen to play for Dabo Swinney’s program. Vizzina, ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 6 high school quarterback and the No. 39 overall recruit, follows the likes of Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik as highly rated quarterbacks to don the purple and orange during the Swinney era.

“He’s a big-time talent and a guy that we think could play for anybody in the country,” Swinney said.

Vizzina played his prep ball in Alabama’s 7A classification while starring at Briarwood Christian School, and Swinney evaluated the 6-foot-4, 207-pounder multiple times in person during the recruiting process. One of those instances came on Clemson’s campus two summers ago when Vizzina participated in one of Swinney’s camps.

After initially pursuing the nation’s top prep recruit, Newman (Louisiana) High five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the Tigers quickly pivoted to Vizzina as their top target at the position. Clemson extended him an offer in November 2021, and Vizzina pulled the trigger on a verbal commitment in the spring.

“He is a special player,” Swinney said. “Big, strong and can make all the throws. Can really run. He’s coming from a great program.”

Vizzina is one of 16 mid-year enrollees that will be on campus in January and go through spring practices. With Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles transferring out of the program, Vizzina is one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season.

Clemson signed two quarterbacks Wednesday, the other being Arizona State transfer Paul Tyson. But Swinney said Tyson, who appeared in just one game for the Sun Devils this season, was brought in more as experienced depth at the position the same way former Clemson and Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson was for this season.

With Klubnik taking over as the starter heading into the Orange Bowl, Vizzina is looking at beginning his Clemson career as the backup. A 7,000-yard passer in high school, Vizzina won’t have to wait much longer to start going at it with his primary competition.

“Obviously we believe in Cade, who he is and what we think he’s going to be in our program,” Swinney said. “And we see CV in that same light.”

