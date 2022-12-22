Is Clemson done with the transfer portal?

Clemson did something during the early signing period that it’s rarely done during the Dabo Swinney era: Bring in a transfer.

But are the Tigers done in the portal?

Clemson addressed its need for some experienced depth at quarterback with the signing of former Alabama and Arizona State signal caller Paul Tyson, a graduate transfer who will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning next fall. Tyson is just the third FBS transfer to join the Tigers’ program since the one-time transfer rule was introduced in April 2021.

Before Tyson hopped on board, true freshman Cade Klubnik, despite being just nine games into his college career, had the most game experience of any quarterback on the Tigers’ roster for next season.

As for other positions that could be addressed through the portal, Swinney said there are “a couple of spots” where Clemson could target additional transfers if it’s the right fit, though Clemson’s coach didn’t divulge specifics. As things currently stand, Swinney said he feels like the Tigers are in a good place with their roster, particularly after revealing there are some upperclassmen with remaining eligibility that have pleasantly surprised him by privately informing Swinney that they plan to return to the team for the 2023 season.

After signing 27 scholarship players during the early signing period, Swinney said the Tigers are close to the 85-man limit for next season at the moment.

“Roster-wise, we don’t have any room at the inn hardly. We’re pretty stacked,” Swinney said. “It’s a great problem to have.”

Of course, things can change quickly in this era of college football.

Clemson has already had nine players enter the portal since the end of the ACC championship game, and more could jump in before or after the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The first window in which players can put their names in the portal opened Dec. 5 and won’t close until Jan. 18. Whether or not Clemson decides to heavily pursue any other transfers may very well depend on what the roster looks like at the end of each day until then.

“Ask me tomorrow. It might be a different answer,” Swinney said. “Anything can happen. With where college football is right now, you’re always evaluating your roster and evaluating everything As we sit today, we’re in a great spot from a roster standpoint. Things could change, and if it does, we’ll address it.”

Portal recruiting won’t stop in mid-January. It will open again for 15 days on May 1. Since the majority of high school recruits will have already signed by then, it will give teams one last chance to fill in any remaining holes on the roster following spring practices.

“Somebody can get hurt. Somebody could leave,” Swinney said. “There are always things to evaluate.

“It’s a very small pool when it comes to filling our needs, but that could change because the roster could change at any given moment in today’s college football. It could change, and you have to be ready to respond to that.”

Even if the roster remains as is, Clemson still has some significant holes to fill starting up front.

Left tackle Jordan McFadden will play his final game for the Tigers in the Orange Bowl. So will veteran defensive end K.J. Henry. Meanwhile, fellow end Myles Murphy is skipping out on the bowl game to get a head start on his NFL career, which could just be the start of massive attrition along a defensive line chock full of next-level talent.

Star linebacker Trenton Simpson has also played his last game for Clemson, and the Tigers have a couple of senior starters in the secondary in Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips. And, unless their young players at the position are ready to step up, the Tigers could use a difference-maker or two at receiver, a position that isn’t producing at nearly the same level that it did for much of the previous decade.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

