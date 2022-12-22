Tigers got 'as good a football player as there is in this country'

Dabo Swinney doesn’t think there’s a better player in the country than the five-star defensive lineman from Alabama that is a headliner of Clemson’s 2023 signing class.

Swinney had high praise for Peter Woods on Wednesday after the Tigers locked up the highly touted prospect from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) on the first day of college football’s early signing period.

“Peter Woods could really probably play anywhere,” Clemson’s head coach said during his National Signing Day press conference. “He could play linebacker, D-end, 3-technique, 4i, nose, shade, running back. I mean, there’s really anything he wants to do. He, I think, is as good a football player as there is in this country.”

Woods is ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 players regardless of position — the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class — according to ESPN, which ranked him No. 9 overall and as the best defensive tackle in the nation.

Given the aforementioned versatility that Woods possesses with his size, talent and skill set, it remains to be seen whether he’ll play defensive tackle and/or defensive end for the Tigers.

“We’ll see once we get him here and start coaching him and all that, and then again, settle out the roster,” Swinney said. “But I know this, he’s going to find somewhere. He’s a really good football player. He’s dynamic. He’ll be one of the strongest guys when he gets here. I mean, he’s unbelievable. Just a freaky guy.”

Woods, who led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Woods committed to Clemson on July 8, 2022, and is expected to enroll early in January 2023.

“He’s been committed a long time. He’s special,” Swinney said. “Number one player down there in the state of Alabama, and a special family. Just a blessing to be able to have him come join us, coming from my rival high school.”

“You didn’t like the Thompson Warriors,” Swinney added with a smile. “I promise you that’s the first home (recruiting) visit from a Pelham Panther at a Thompson Warrior. So, it’s kind of great to team up with him, and it’s going to be a lot of next these next few years.”

