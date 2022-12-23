Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule

Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season.

For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed to The Clemson Insider. That’s because Clemson will no longer play Wofford to begin the 2023 season.

The Tigers were originally slated to open next season against the FCS Terriers, but after Pitt recently added Wofford to its 2023 slate, that will no longer happened. Clemson is replacing Wofford with Charleston Southern, which also competes at the FCS level as a member of the Big South Conference.

But that game will be played on Sept. 9, leaving Clemson’s opening weekend free for now. Since the Tigers have other non-conference games with Florida Atlantic (Sept. 16), Notre Dame (Nov. 4) and South Carolina (Nov. 25) already on the docket, Clemson will now play its Sept. 2 opener against an ACC foe, though which team that will be has yet to be determined.

Clemson opened this season with a win over Georgia Tech.

As for the Wofford game, which was supposed to be a home game for Clemson next season, Neff said it will be rescheduled for another season.