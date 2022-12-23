ESPN analyst weighs in on Clemson's 2023 signing class

During ACC Network’s ACC PM show on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period, ESPN National Recruiting Director and analyst Tom Luginbill spoke about some different signing classes around the ACC.

One of the 2023 classes he touched on is Clemson’s, which is headlined by quarterback Christopher Vizzina (No. 38 overall player in the ESPN 300) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (No. 9 in ESPN 300).

“The sky is not falling in Clemson, South Carolina. The class is very, very strong,” said Luginbill, a former Georgia Tech quarterback (1994) and former XFL head coach (2004).

“Got another really, really good quarterback in Chris Vizzina, as well as I think a defensive tackle in Peter Woods that will come in and have the same level of impact that we’ve seen so many great Clemson defensive linemen have here over the last 13, 14 years.”

Clemson’s 2023 class ranks No. 11 nationally, per ESPN, and features nine ESPN 300 players.

It’s the second-highest ranked class in the ACC behind Miami (No. 3), according to ESPN.

“So, addressing the offensive line, getting more targets on the perimeter – Clemson’s not going anywhere,” Luginbill said. “It was a really, really good day for them as well.”

