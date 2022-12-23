Jags teammate on Lawrence: 'He’s here and he’s here to stay'

Last week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke about the Jags’ London game in late October, pointing to that game against the Denver Broncos — when Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions, including one at the goal line — as a wake-up call for the young quarterback and a turning point early in the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick’s career.

While Lawrence has been on fire since that game, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception over the next six games, Lawrence’s wide receiver teammate Zay Jones wouldn’t call that London game a turning point for Lawrence.

Instead, Jones, who caught three touchdown passes from Lawrence in Jacksonville’s win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, sees the bigger picture with Lawrence.

“I wouldn’t say a turning point in London,” he said. “I know the outside perspective is like these individual games. But I see Trevor every day in practice, right. So, when I see him work consistently and I see him stay a little bit later, and when he shoots me a text about something he sees or when he’s like hey, can we get this throw again – those are the things that his maturation as a leader and as a quarterback in this league that I’ve seen from respectfully other veteran quarterbacks – those would be like the turning points for me.

“In the game in London with the interception, it doesn’t mean a whole lot to me because he was trying to make a play for our team. So, I don’t view the mistakes the same way others may.”

Lawrence has certainly earned Jones’ respect by the way he goes about his business on a daily basis, no matter the circumstances.

“I judge a man by how he comes to work every day and the things that he’s able to do for his team, whether he’s battling through injury, whether he’s going through something at home, whether he had a poor game last game or whether he was written off last year,” Jones said. “That’s kind of how I view who a man is, and Trevor Lawrence has proved to me, if not anyone, that he’s here and he’s here to stay.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

