Swinney discusses Clemson’s approach to NIL with recruits, families

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signed the bulk of his latest recruiting class this week, one that’s being pieced together amid a new era in college football.

The Tigers signed 27 high school players and transfers during the early signing period Wednesday and could add more anytime between now and May. It’s the second recruiting cycle in which name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities have had to be taken into account by recruits when weighing their options. Since July 2021, when the NCAA legalized it with new legislation, college athletes have been able to profit off their NIL.

Asked this week how often NIL opportunities were brought up by recruits or their family members based on the interactions he had with them during this recruiting cycle, Swinney said he makes a point to address that with them as part of his pitch. It doesn’t make up his whole pitch, though.

Swinney called it “just another piece of the pie” in trying to sell a prospective player on the entirety of Clemson’s program.

“You address all of those things,” he said. “It’s a holistic approach. We talk about our program, and that is a part of our program. But as far as using it as you come here and you get this, that ain’t us. That ain’t ever going to be us.”

Swinney criticized any schools – by way of their NIL collectives – that continue to use NIL as a recruiting inducement, which has been deemed illegal by the NCAA. Initially, who exactly could benefit from NIL was ambiguous since college sports’ governing body didn’t specify that it was intended solely for athletes already enrolled at their universities, but the NCAA came back earlier this year and issued guidance on the NIL rules in an effort to try to stem pay-for-play inducements.

“You have people out there guaranteeing people this and that. How do you do that?” Swinney said. “First of all, it’s against the rules. Secondly, how do you guarantee somebody something and they haven’t even done anything? Shouldn’t you have to perform?

“All I can tell you is this is Clemson, and the reason you’ve got all these people coming is our focus is on the guys on the roster. And when your players on the roster are happy and know they have opportunity, that resonates to the recruits.”

Swinney said Clemson’s consistency on the field with 12 consecutive 10-win seasons as well as the track record the program has of sending players to the NFL remain strong recruiting tools as well. NIL has joined them, but Swinney reiterated it’s far from the only talking point brought up by him or recruits when it comes to what the program can offer once they’re on campus.

“They ask about strength and conditioning,” Swinney said. “They ask about nutrition. They ask about academic services. They ask about housing. The offense and defense. It’s part of the conversation.”

