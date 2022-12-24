Another great night at the office

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks. And it doesn’t seem to to be stopping anytime soon.

Despite freezing cold rain and high winds, the Jags took care of business last night against the New York Jets 19-3. Trevor completed 20-31 passes for 229 yards and added 7 carries for 51 yards and a TD.

Overall, Lawrence shined. While on the opposing sideline, the QB picked number 2 overall, right after Trevor struggled mightily. Zack Wilson was benched about halfway through the 3rd quarter. Having completed only 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 92 yards and 1 int.

The Jags have won 4 of their last 5 games. And if they win out they will secure a playoff spot.

Trevor Lawrence scores on the 1 yard rushing TD. #ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/aPrKic7PsD — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 23, 2022