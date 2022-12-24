Swinney on how Tigers have prepared Klubnik for this moment

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers arrived for the Discover Orange Bowl on Christmas Eve. The Orange Bowl put together an arrival interview for Swinney where he was asked what he has done to prepare Cade Klubnik for the bright lights of the bowl game.

“It has been a process, not just now,” Swinney said after his arrival at the team hotel. “It has kind of been a process since he got here last January. A kind of accumulation of practice and meetings, developing physically. Summer skills and drills. Obviously you get into the season and he has gotten some experience. He has done some good things. He has made some mistakes as well. So I think the biggest thing is just continuing what we were doing the latter part of the season. He was ready. He was getting ready and we felt like opportunity could come at any point. And he took advantage of it in the championship game. So just pickup where he left off.”

With DJ Uiagalelei gone, Klubnik has gotten to be ‘the guy’ the last few weeks in bowl practices.

“I am thankful that we have had a couple of weeks to really practice and settle in with him as the starter. He just has to do his job. Play within the system, take care of the ball and make sure he is having some fun,” said Swinney.