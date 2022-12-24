Swinney on how Tigers have prepared Klubnik for this moment

Swinney on how Tigers have prepared Klubnik for this moment

Football

Swinney on how Tigers have prepared Klubnik for this moment

By December 24, 2022 9:13 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers arrived for the Discover Orange Bowl on Christmas Eve.  The Orange Bowl put together an arrival interview for Swinney where he was asked what he has done to prepare Cade Klubnik for the bright lights of the bowl game.

“It has been a process, not just now,” Swinney said after his arrival at the team hotel.  “It has kind of been a process since he got here last January.  A kind of accumulation of practice and meetings, developing physically.  Summer skills and drills.  Obviously you get into the season and he has gotten some experience.  He has done some good things.  He has made some mistakes as well.  So I think the biggest thing is just continuing what we were doing the latter part of the season.  He was ready.  He was getting ready and we felt like opportunity could come at any point.  And he took advantage of it in the championship game.  So just pickup where he left off.”

With DJ Uiagalelei gone, Klubnik has gotten to be ‘the guy’ the last few weeks in bowl practices.

“I am thankful that we have had a couple of weeks to really practice and settle in with him as the starter.  He just has to do his job.  Play within the system, take care of the ball and make sure he is having some fun,” said Swinney.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

26m

Former Tiger Tee Higgins had a absolute sensational game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve against New England. Higgins started the game off strong with a 39 yard completion on the first (…)

reply
3hr

Free from the doghouse he was in while playing for the Packers, Amari Rodgers has been showing his skills on the field the last few weeks for his new team the Houston Texans. Check out this sensational 37 (…)

reply
8hr

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks. And it doesn’t seem to to be stopping anytime soon. Despite freezing cold rain and high winds, the Jags took care of (…)

reply
9hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

reply
10hr

A week after being let go by the Green Bay Packers, veteran WR Sammy Watkins is active for his first game back as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unknown how much he will play today, but it’s expected he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home