Swinney Orange Bowl Arrival Report

Clemson arrived in South Florida Saturday as they prepare to battle Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Head coach Dabo Swinney talked after arriving in Miami.
Free from the doghouse he was in while playing for the Packers, Amari Rodgers has been showing his skills on the field the last few weeks for his new team the Houston Texans. Check out this sensational 37 (…)
DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State. Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet (…)
Christian Wilkins’ attitude on and off the field made him one of the most beloved players to ever come through Tiger Town. And it seems like that same attitude is endearing him to his Miami Dolphins (…)
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks. And it doesn’t seem to to be stopping anytime soon. Despite freezing cold rain and high winds, the Jags took care of (…)
Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)
A week after being let go by the Green Bay Packers, veteran WR Sammy Watkins is active for his first game back as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unknown how much he will play today, but it’s expected he (…)
On Christmas Eve Clemson football has released another great video. There was plenty of Christmas spirit in Clemson this week. Check out Secret Santa with the Tigers. (…)
Former Tiger DT Deshawn Williams has been a really stepping it up the last few weeks on the field. Williams had a 2.5 sack performance last week. As well as a 2 sack game 2 weeks before vs the Ravens. His late (…)
Clemson added an influx of young talent to its receiver room during the early signing period. The Tigers inked four receivers this week, including a pair of in-state standouts. Joining Daniel High’s Misun (…)
DJ Uiagalelei has found his new college home. Just a day after graduating from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has settled on where he will continue his college career. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that (…)