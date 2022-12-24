Taking inventory: Cornerback

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker have already been assessed.

Next up is cornerback.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

It’s been a year of ups and downs amid one of transition for this position group.

The Tigers had the unenviable task of replacing two all-conference corners in Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich. There was some experience left behind in senior Sheridan Jones, but the largely green group, which includes a sophomore and three true freshmen, still needed some time to get acclimated to the larger roles that many of them were taking on.

They’ve given up their share of big plays. There was a baptism-by-fire moment at Wake Forest in late September when the Demon Deacons repeatedly picked on Clemson’s younger corners in racking up more than 300 passing yards. Clemson gave up 360 more passing yards in its loss to rival South Carolina.

The Tigers still rank in the bottom half of the ACC in pass defense, but the corners have made strides since a rough start. Nate Wiggins, in his first season as a starter, has steadily improved and made some timely plays, including that 98-yard pick-six in the second half of the ACC championship game. There’s more improvement that needs to be made ahead of next season, and losing Jones, who’s already accepted a Shrine Bowl invite, will hurt.

Still, Clemson will head into the offseason with a more seasoned group that returns almost fully intact.

Who’s leaving?

Jones, Fred Davis (transfer)

Who’s staying?

Wiggins, Malcolm Greene, Jeadyn Lukus, Toriano Pride Jr., Myles Oliver

Who’s joining?

Westlake (Georgia) High four-star signee Avieon Terrell, St. Francis (Georgia) High four-star signee Branden Strozier and Stockbridge (Georgia) High three-star signee Shelton Lewis

