Tee Higgins has monster game

By December 24, 2022 10:21 pm

Former Tiger Tee Higgins had a absolute sensational game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve against New England. Higgins started the game off strong with a 39 yard completion on the first drive of the game and two plays later he found the endzone with a nine yard TD grab.

It was all uphill from there as Higgins finished the game with 8 receptions for 128 yards and 1 TD.

