Tee Higgins has monster game

Former Tiger Tee Higgins had a absolute sensational game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve against New England. Higgins started the game off strong with a 39 yard completion on the first drive of the game and two plays later he found the endzone with a nine yard TD grab.
It was all uphill from there as Higgins finished the game with 8 receptions for 128 yards and 1 TD.
The real 85: @teehiggins5 https://t.co/w7pyKIKlGp
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2022
What a catch by Tee Higgins over #Patriots rookie Marcus Jones!pic.twitter.com/HPoeHir7wZ
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2022