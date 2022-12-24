Variety in signees makes for 'good addition' to Clemson's receiver room

Clemson added an influx of young talent to its receiver room during the early signing period.

The Tigers inked four receivers this week, including a pair of in-state standouts. Joining Daniel High’s Misun Kelley and Greenville High product Tyler Brown in the class are a couple of four-star signees, Ronan Hanafin and Noble Johnson.

“I’m really excited about that group and what they bring to the table to go along with (current receivers) Adam (Randall), Beaux (Collins), Antonio (Williams), Cole Turner, Spec (Brannon Spector) and all of those guys that will be back here,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’ve got a really good group, and I think this is a good addition with it.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hanafan and Johnson, at 6-2 and 205 pounds, will begin their college careers at the outside positions while Brown and Kelley project as slot receivers. Hanafan played his prep ball at the Birmiingham Brown & Nichols School in Massachusetts, becoming the first player to sign with Clemson from the Bay State since Christian Wilkins in 2016.

“We don’t go up to Massachusetts often, but when we do, we get a great one,” Swinney said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic kid that can really run. He’s just a football player. He could literally play anywhere. … But we really love what he brings to the table as a receiver. A great get for us.”

Johnson hails from the Lone Star State, where he played for Rockwall High in Texas’ 6A classification. Johnson, whom Swinney said “dominated” at one of Swinney’s summer camps, averaged more than 17 yards per catch during his prep career.

“He is really, really, really athletic and gifted,” Swinney said. “Can do a lot of things. He will remind you a little bit of bBeaux in that he’s just a dynamic guy, he’s explosive and has got great ball skills.”

Brown lined up at various positions on the field during his time at Greenville Senior High, including quarterback and kick returner. The 5-11, 170-pounder accounted for 34 total touchdowns in his prep career.

“He’s an example and a reminder of why we don’t offer freshmen and sophomores around here,” Swinney said. “It’s a developmental game, and this kid has gotten better and better and better and better. He put on a show this year. Very polished player. Very similar to Antonio in some ways. He can really run.”

As for Kelley, Swinney said the local product is capable of playing defensive back after regularly lining up on both sides of the ball in high school. But the 5-10, 170-pounder who scored a touchdown five different ways during his senior season at Daniel will start his Clemson career at receiver.

“There’s really not anything Misun can’t do,” Swinney said. “I’ve watched this kid a lot like a Deandre Hopkins. … I watched him come through, and he was just great at everything. I see (Kelley) in that same regard.”

