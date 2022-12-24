Wilkins' teammate has nothing but good things to say

Christian Wilkins’ attitude on and off the field made him one of the most beloved players to ever come through Tiger Town. And it seems like that same attitude is endearing him to his Miami Dolphins teammates as well.

While Wilkins was unfortunately left off the Pro Bowl roster released Wednesday, he’s in the midst of a Pro Bowl-caliber season, currently leading the NFL in tackles for a defensive tackle. But his off-the-field attitude and commitment to his team is garnering high praise from his fellow players.

Defensive back Jevon Holland talked about Wilkins and what he brings to the table.

“As a player, Christian is probably the most schedule based and process based individual we have on the team,” Holland said. “I know he is going to be locked in.”

Holland went on to praise Wilkins as person as well.

“Christian is by far one of my favorite people in the building,” he said. “He’s always bringing you a positive attitude. He’s a hell of a competitor but a better person.”

Many Tiger fans will remember Wilkins the same way — energetic and outspoken, always the first one down the field to congratulate a teammate, always jovial with the media. It’s nice seeing his star shining bright in the NFL the same way.

making an impact as a player and a person. pic.twitter.com/I8HE3YL3Yz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2022

