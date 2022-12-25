Clemson makes the cut with Four-star WR

Football

One of the top 2024 receivers has named a top ten on Christmas Day.  The Tigers made the cut.

Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor was offered by Clemson last June and visited Death Valley for the NC State and South Carolina games this season.

Following the South Carolina game Taylor told The Clemson Insider the Tigers were one of his top schools.

“After the visit they’re still one of my favorite schools that I consider!” he said.

