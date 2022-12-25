Renfrow rounding into form

After missing significant parts of the season due to injury, last night Hunter Renfrow started to show shades of the old Renfrow. In the Raider’s loss to the Steelers, Renfrow caught his first touchdown since returning from injury. It also happened to be his first touchdown on the season.

He finished the game with 4 receptions for 42 yards including a 14 yard TD catch in the first quarter. He also added a punt return for 13 yards.

 

