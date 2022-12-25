Swinney gets help from Clemson player to land transfer

Clemson got the experienced depth it was looking for at quarterback with the addition of Paul Tyson through the transfer portal, but it might not have happened without some help from one of Dabo Swinney’s current players.

After just one season at Arizona State, Tyson had plans late last month to enter the portal again. An Alabama native, Tyson joined the Sun Devils’ program after starting his college career with Nick Saban’s program in Tuscaloosa.

But it was one of Clemson’s receivers who alerted Swinney to Tyson’s latest move.

“Hamp Green actually reached out to me to let me know that Paul was in the portal and that he would be interested in talking,” Swinney said this week. “That’s kind of how that came about.”

Green is a fourth-year walk-on for the Tigers, but he’s familiar with Tyson with both having played their high school ball near Birmingham, Alabama. Green played for Mountain Brook High School while Tyson, the great grandson of Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant, played at nearby Hewitt-Trussville High. Both finished their prep careers in 2018.

Tyson has primarily been a reserve during his college career. His most extensive playing time came during the 2021 season when he played in 12 games for Alabama as Bryce Young’s backup. He didn’t record any stats for Arizona State this season.

But with former starter D.J. Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles both entering the transfer portal earlier this month and sixth-year senior Hunter Johnson exhausting his eligibility after the Orange Bowl, Clemson suddenly found itself in need of some experienced depth for next season behind true freshman Cade Klubnik and high school signee Christopher Vizzina.

So when Green made Swinney aware of Tyson’s plans to enter the portal, Swinney said he called Tyson to gauge his interest in potentially filling that specific role at Clemson.

“I wasn’t looking for a guy to come in here and be the starter,” Swinney said.

Swinney said he initially thought he would wait until May to try to find a more seasoned quarterback when more of them figured to enter the portal following spring practices. But Green’s referral sped up the process.

Tyson’s interest was piqued enough from that initial conversation with Swinney that he visited Clemson for one of the Tigers’ recent bowl practices. His latest recruitment didn’t last long as Tyson signed with Clemson on Wednesday.

“We were transparent in what we were looking for, and the rest is history,” Swinney said.

Tyson is coming to Clemson as a graduate transfer, which means he’ll be immediately eligible despite being on his second transfer in as many years. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

