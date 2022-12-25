Top Tennessee Defensive Player Opts Out of Orange Bowl

Another top Tennessee player has decided to enter the NFL draft and opt out of the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Linebacker Jeremy Banks has started at linebacker for three seasons for the Vols.
“After many prayers, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forego the upcoming Orange Bowl,” said Banks.
among these 3 things will get you here faster than ever your education, hard work and discipline!
To everyone who's on this journey with me, let's ride! You are my inspiration! #33ouT #VFL pic.twitter.com/2csS6LDKPQ
— Jeremy Banks (@33Banks_) December 25, 2022