Higgins reaches milestone again

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins continues to shine brightly in the NFL.

With another impressive performance this past Saturday, Higgins has reached the 1,000-yard receiving milestone for the second straight season.

Higgins hauled in eight catches for a game-high 128 yards and a 9-yard touchdown on Saturday, helping the Cincinnati Bengals to a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass.

That stat line brings Higgins’ 2022 season totals to 1,022 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 73 receptions, with two regular season games remaining.

The third-year pro already has a career high in touchdowns and is poised to surpass both his reception (74) and receiving yardage (1,091) numbers from the 2021 season.

Since being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 214 passes for 3,021 yards and 19 touchdowns in 45 games to date.

He and the Bengals (11-4) will return to action next Monday, Jan. 2 against the Buffalo Bills (12-3) in Cincinnati.

Higgins hopes to help the Bengals get back to the Super Bowl this season after they made it to the big game last season before falling short to the Los Angeles Rams. Higgins had 100 yards receiving and two scores in that Super Bowl LVI.

He’s been that guy 🔥@teehiggins5 with 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 1000 yard seasons‼️#WRU pic.twitter.com/FXc7P1WayG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 26, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

