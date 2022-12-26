Swinney: 'He was born to come to Clemson'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for Khalil Barnes during his early signing day press conference. The North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) athlete is expected to play safety for Clemson, but could play several positions.

Barnes and his family were a great fit for Clemson according to the Tigers’ head coach.

“He has been committed a while but I guess made it public here just recently. Man this is a kid that was born to come to Clemson. You spend five minutes with him and you just know this guy is supposed to be at Clemson. The same thing with his family,” said Swinney.

The Tigers offered Barnes as a safety in late September, before he decommitted from Wake Forest in early October. He previously traveled to Tiger Town as an unofficial visitor for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22 prior to coming back for the official during the weekend of the South Carolina game.

The Tigers were the team to beat from the minute they offered.

“I said from the jump as soon as I got that (Clemson) offer, that when all is said and done, Clemson’s going to be one of the teams to beat,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider after his official visit.

Barnes had offer list included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, Wake Forest, Duke and many others.