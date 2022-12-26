Taking inventory: Safety

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker and cornerback have already been assessed.

Next up is safety.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Clemson has gotten a solid performance on the back end of its defense this season.

The Tigers finally had to replace veteran all-ACC safety Nolan Turner, but they had an experienced player stepping in in senior Jalyn Phillips, who bided his time before becoming a full-time starter for the first time in his career. Phillips has 76 tackles heading into the bowl game, third-most on the team.

At strong safety, Andrew Mukuba has 42 tackles and four pass breakups. The sophomore has also given the secondary the versatility it expected to get from him coming into the season, making one of his 10 starts at corner. He’s got one interception.

But the position has gotten a boost thanks to a breakout season from junior R.J. Mickens, who’s stepped in to make five starts because of injuries. Mickens has been part of the safety rotation all season and ranks sixth on the team with 47 tackles. He also leads the team with three interceptions. Tyler Venables (36 tackles), in his third season with the program, has been another steady veteran presence on the back end when he’s been healthy.

The Tigers may have to replace another starter here depending on what Phillips decides to do. Phillips, who’s yet to redshirt during his college career, still has a COVID year that he could use to return next season if he chooses to. Either way, between the other experience Clemson has at the position and an influx of young talent, the Tigers appear to be in a good spot going forward if the rest of the depth chart remains intact.

Who’s leaving?

Phillips (maybe)

Who’s staying?

Phillips (maybe), Mukuba, Mickens, Venables, Sherrod Covil Jr., Kylon Griffin

Who’s joining?

Sumner (Florida) High four-star signee Kylen Webb, Milton (Georgia) High four-star signee Robert Billings, North Oconee (Georgia) High three-star signee Khalil Barnes

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

