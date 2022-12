Today we bring you the final edition of The Victory Lap.

Clemson baseball players Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt signed an NIL deal with Dear Old Clemson to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider this fall.

Chad and Tyler put a wrap on The Victory Lap and take you behind the scenes with Clemson baseball one more time.

We want to thank Chad and Tyler for doing the show this fall. They are two great players and two great representatives of Clemson University.