Tigers in final 3 for top tight end target

Clemson’s top tight end target in the class of 2024 has included the Tigers among his three finalists.

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur dropped a final three on Monday afternoon featuring Clemson, Oregon and Ohio State.

Bentancur picked up an offer from Clemson back on June 17, a couple of weeks after traveling to campus and participating in the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1. He returned to Clemson in November.

“It was big knowing how Clemson recruits,” Bentancur said to The Clemson Insider of receiving the offer.

“After the Clemson offer, they are definitely up there on my list,” he added, “and I’m definitely looking forward to building our relationship!”

Bentancur is the nation’s No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the No. 102 overall prospect in his class.

