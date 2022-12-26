What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 16

A slew of former Clemson standouts showed out and balled out all over the league in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the NFL:

The @ClemsonFB duo gets the Jaguars closer to FG range 👀#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/tBJh16Evd7 — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

Trevor Lawrence scores on the 1 yard rushing TD. #ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/aPrKic7PsD — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 23, 2022

#TrevorLawrence is playing at a level right now that the #NFL has never seen before on a team the caliber of the 2022 #Jaguars. Per-game average over the last 7 multiplied by a full 17-game season: 108.2 PR

(69.7%)

5,100 total yards

39 total TDs

2 INTs He’s exceeding the hype. pic.twitter.com/cWUymV6tBS — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) December 24, 2022

Asked Travis Etienne about going over the 1K Yard Mark for the season. Of course, he deflected to his teammates helping him “Vs Denver I rushed for a career high but I took the L… Titans game there wasn’t much there but we won. I’d much rather that” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/JCcj23vTXV — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 23, 2022

Tee Higgins with the TD on the opening drive. pic.twitter.com/OUi5QTkkmc — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 24, 2022

You think Tee Higgins felt snubbed on the Pro Bowl? Every week he’s out there, he continues to show why he’s a top 10 WR. In 13 games played: 102T 73REC 1,022YDs 7TDs The show goes on! #Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/BElF27ViQq — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) December 26, 2022

…DJ Reader did some ass whooping on Saturday. This is some outstanding technique – near shoulder/near knee, corkscrew down, rotate torso, leverage/post back up with eyes up – find ball Rinse n' Repeat pic.twitter.com/KgMrGcAET4 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 26, 2022

LETS GO 4‼️📈pic.twitter.com/1hYBAPhmDa — MJ in cleats (@DeshaunMJWatson) December 24, 2022

Who knew all Amari Rodgers needed was to escape Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/hOZqz6JHCb — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 24, 2022

"Same sh_t, different year."#Falcons fans, Grady Jarrett shares in your frustration. Worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/HLnfaGMwq9 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 24, 2022

Ridiculous interception from Jayron Kearse! Clemson alumni showing out all over the NFL today. pic.twitter.com/Y8qcQAKf31 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 24, 2022

Parsons got his hands on the football first, and then Carlos Watkins ultimately popped it loose. Incredible. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 25, 2022

We'll take that, thank you! 🙌 Cowboys ball thanks to a heads up play from Jayron Kearse! 📺: @NFLonFOX | #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/VyqOcOy2Jn — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 24, 2022

Carlos Watkins has probably been DAL's best, most consistent DT since being elevated (OO97 is close too) — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 25, 2022

You’re telling me: Christian Wilkins

DJ Reader

Clelin Ferrell

Shaq Lawson

Austin Bryant

Carlos Watkins Were in the same defensive line room IN COLLEGE! GOOD LORD! — EA (@KOLD740) December 25, 2022

Isaiah Simmons is a Swiss Army Knife pic.twitter.com/YArV2yTYXg — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2022

To no one's surprise, Dexter Lawrence was all over the place yesterday pic.twitter.com/VZGAX6WIUM — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 25, 2022

Christian Wilkins having a huge game on Christmas is cool. Deserves to be a bigger star in the league. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 25, 2022

Christian Wilkins : 5 tackles & 2 batted passes pic.twitter.com/SRrYI9JXFW — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 25, 2022

Christian Wilkins gives Aaron Rodgers the "Dikembe finger wag" while still getting blocked 👀pic.twitter.com/6HsA5y0hL6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022

Christian Wilkins is a… DAWG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 25, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

