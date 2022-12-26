What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 16

A slew of former Clemson standouts showed out and balled out all over the league in Week 16 of the NFL season.
Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the NFL:
The @ClemsonFB duo gets the Jaguars closer to FG range 👀#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/tBJh16Evd7
— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022
Trevor Lawrence scores on the 1 yard rushing TD. #ClemsonNFL
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 23, 2022
#TrevorLawrence is playing at a level right now that the #NFL has never seen before on a team the caliber of the 2022 #Jaguars.
Per-game average over the last 7 multiplied by a full 17-game season:
108.2 PR
(69.7%)
5,100 total yards
39 total TDs
2 INTs
He’s exceeding the hype. pic.twitter.com/cWUymV6tBS
— Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) December 24, 2022
A grand on the ground!@swaggy_t1 | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/SWrbxxeRTG
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
Asked Travis Etienne about going over the 1K Yard Mark for the season. Of course, he deflected to his teammates helping him
“Vs Denver I rushed for a career high but I took the L… Titans game there wasn’t much there but we won. I’d much rather that” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/JCcj23vTXV
— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 23, 2022
Another dub for @Trevorlawrencee and the Jaguars 🙌 #JAXvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/QNS8Yfc3WP
— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022
First place in the AFC South: @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/kjhj1xbwj8
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Locked in, to lock it down@ajterrell_8 pic.twitter.com/xKesN9J0o3
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 24, 2022
Tee Higgins with the TD on the opening drive.
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 24, 2022
You think Tee Higgins felt snubbed on the Pro Bowl? Every week he’s out there, he continues to show why he’s a top 10 WR. In 13 games played:
102T 73REC 1,022YDs 7TDs
The show goes on! #Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/BElF27ViQq
— GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) December 26, 2022
…DJ Reader did some ass whooping on Saturday. This is some outstanding technique – near shoulder/near knee, corkscrew down, rotate torso, leverage/post back up with eyes up – find ball
Rinse n' Repeat pic.twitter.com/KgMrGcAET4
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 26, 2022
LETS GO 4‼️📈pic.twitter.com/1hYBAPhmDa
— MJ in cleats (@DeshaunMJWatson) December 24, 2022
Hunter Renfrow scores his first TD of the season on #ChristmasEve #ClemsonNFL / #RaiderNation
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 25, 2022
Just like the weather in Pittsburgh, Hunter Renfrow is ice cold 🥶🏈@renfrowhunter x @Raiders
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT pic.twitter.com/UZEkcYleTm
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 25, 2022
Good to have @renfrowhunter back.
📺: #LVvsPIT on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/yaPmhXDXTh
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022
Ray Ray with the 🛞 ‘s#ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/lrlLaQqNRg
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 24, 2022
We’ve seen this movie before. No catching @RMIII_34 ✌️ https://t.co/t0FpsWQFWr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 24, 2022
Who knew all Amari Rodgers needed was to escape Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/hOZqz6JHCb
— PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 24, 2022
"Same sh_t, different year."#Falcons fans, Grady Jarrett shares in your frustration. Worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/HLnfaGMwq9
— Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 24, 2022
Ridiculous interception from Jayron Kearse! Clemson alumni showing out all over the NFL today. pic.twitter.com/Y8qcQAKf31
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 24, 2022
Parsons got his hands on the football first, and then Carlos Watkins ultimately popped it loose. Incredible.
— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 25, 2022
We'll take that, thank you! 🙌
Cowboys ball thanks to a heads up play from Jayron Kearse!
📺: @NFLonFOX | #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/VyqOcOy2Jn
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 24, 2022
Carlos Watkins has probably been DAL's best, most consistent DT since being elevated (OO97 is close too)
— John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 25, 2022
You’re telling me:
Christian Wilkins
DJ Reader
Clelin Ferrell
Shaq Lawson
Austin Bryant
Carlos Watkins
Were in the same defensive line room IN COLLEGE! GOOD LORD!
— EA (@KOLD740) December 25, 2022
Isaiah Simmons is a Swiss Army Knife pic.twitter.com/YArV2yTYXg
— PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2022
To no one's surprise, Dexter Lawrence was all over the place yesterday pic.twitter.com/VZGAX6WIUM
— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 25, 2022
Christian Wilkins having a huge game on Christmas is cool. Deserves to be a bigger star in the league.
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 25, 2022
Christian Wilkins : 5 tackles & 2 batted passes pic.twitter.com/SRrYI9JXFW
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 25, 2022
Christian Wilkins gives Aaron Rodgers the "Dikembe finger wag" while still getting blocked 👀pic.twitter.com/6HsA5y0hL6
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022
Christian Wilkins is a… DAWG
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 25, 2022
