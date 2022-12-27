Bad news for Wake Forest

Bad news for Wake Forest

December 27, 2022

Wake Forest will be without its longtime starting quarterback next season.

Sam Hartman is reportedly entering his name into the transfer portal and is expected to transfer to Notre Dame, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Next year will mark Hartman’s sixth season in college. After missing the first game of the 2022 season due to a blood clot, Hartman came back and completed a career-high 63 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 12 games.

Hartman went 23-of-36 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Wake Forest’s win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl this past Friday. The Demon Deacons finished the season 8-5 after starting 6-1.

Hartman has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining. In his career at Wake Forest, he’s thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions.

