Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: Tuesday's Orange Bowl interviews

Football

December 27, 2022

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Orange Bowl media interviews kicked off on Tuesday morning as No. 7 Clemson gets ready to battle sixth-ranked Tennessee on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and various Vols defensive players met with the media, while Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and several Tiger offensive players spoke to reporters as well.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of Tuesday morning’s Orange Bowl media interviews: LINK.

