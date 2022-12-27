Clemson starter confirms future plans

One of Clemson’s offensive starters confirmed his future plans on Tuesday.

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden met with the media and confirmed that he is turning pro after Friday’s Orange Bowl.

McFadden had the option of returning for a sixth year next season, but said the Orange Bowl will be his final game for the Tigers.

“This will be it for me,” he said. “You kind of think about it (coming back). Being at a place for so long, it gets hard to leave, and being around such great people. But I feel like it’s time for me to kind of move on and go try my chances in the pros and see what comes with that.”

Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain, McFadden earned this year’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC — Clemson’s 10th all-time selection for the award and its first since multi-time All-American Mitch Hyatt won the honor in consecutive years from 2017-18.

McFadden, a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2022, has started all 13 games for Clemson this season while playing 884 snaps. He is finishing up his third season as a starter in 2022, having played 1,971 career snaps over 42 career games (25 starts) entering this season.

